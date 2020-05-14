Bramble Park Zoo opens back up to visitors

There are more than 700 animals to see at the Bramble Park Zoo, which was opened back up at the beginning of this week.

"We felt that we could follow CDC recommendations and guidelines here at the zoo," said Park Director Dan Miller.

Since opening their doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown, the staff at the Bramble Park Zoo are hard at work.

"All of the staff has been waiting anxiously to open up and get back to normal," said Jim Lloyd, General Curator at the Bramble Park Zoo.

Before allowing visitors back in, Park Director Dan Miller reached out for advice from other park leaders.

"We're asking people, family groups, or as we call them, flocks, pods, or herds, to stay in their herd, or their flock or their pod while they;re visiting the zoo," Miller said.

There are also hand sanitizing stations, and multiple signs posted reminding people of social distancing.

The staff has worked hard to ensure they do their part too.

"We've done some additional barriers, we've done some additional disinfecting, so there's been a little extra work involved," Lloyd said.

Director Miller has noticed the appreciation from visitors. He hopes to see more people walking the park in the near future.

"Parents with their kids, a lot of Mothers with their kids. They have thanked me a few times," Miller said.

The zoo is open from 10 to 4 everyday.