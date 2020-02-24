Brandon park and golf course recovering from last year's flooding

Last year was a tough year for many across eastern South Dakota who were hit by flooding. Over in Brandon quite a bit of damage was done to two popular places in town.

At McHardy Park crews are hauling away debris left over from last year. It's the remnants of a tough year. The park was hit multiple times by flooding from Split Rock Creek.

"It rained, it melted and the river came up and all the ice chunks came and they jammed up on the bridge and then they backed up into the whole park and knocked down the ballfield fence, the park lights, beat up some playground equipment and things like that,” said Devin Coughlin, McHhardy Park Superintendent.

Park Staff almost had everything cleaned up when it flooded again in the fall.

"And that one set a record for height and then it picked up hockey buildings and moved them onto our playground and into a tree and knocked down the ballfield fence again and took out all the same lights we fixed previously,” said Coughlin.

After a year, the park looks a lot better.

"What we did last fall was we tried to get everything cleaned up and fixed enough for the sledders to still use the hill,” said Coughlin.

And much of the park is back open, except for the playground and ball park.

Those areas will be fixed in the spring. Park staff members are concerned their work could again be washed away. If all goes well they hope to open in May or June.

McHardy Park wasn't the only place hit hard by flooding. Up the road at the Brandon Golf Course, they're also trying to recover from this past year.

"Flooding in the fall was pretty bad. We were closed for I think 26 days, damaged a lot of our bunkers, some fairways, we have about five fairways to re-seed this spring. But mostly it just impacted our revenue in not having those golfers out in the fall,” said Andrew Bauer, Brandon Golf Course Manager.

Now staff are waiting for the snow to melt so they can get back up and running.

Both places mentioned that major flooding seemed to happen every four years in Brandon, but the past couple years they've been hit back to back my major flooding.

