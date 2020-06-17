Brandon voters approve use of fireworks within city limits

Expect to see fireworks over the city of Brandon this 4th of July.

Voters approved an ordinance allowing the discharge of 1.4G fireworks within city limits on Tuesday.

The city's former regulation banned fireworks except for sparklers, snakes and smoke balls.

The newly approved law allow the public to use 1.4G fireworks purchased from a South Dakota licensed retailer in Brandon on July 3rd and July 4th from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. 1.4G fireworks are consumer explosive fireworks intended for use by the general public, including single and multiple shot ariels, rockets,roman candles, and fountains.

In addition, a city council race was also decided on Tuesday. Jack Parliament won the Ward III race with 372 votes to TJ Cameron's 218.