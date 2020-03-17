Bride-to-be postpones wedding over coronavirus concerns

With many places closing and events being canceled one industry that's being greatly affected by the Coronavirus is the wedding industry. Miranda Paige spoke with a bride originally from Huron who now lives in Kansas who made the call this week to cancel her wedding.

Kasey Winegard was looking forward to the day she'd marry her fiance Gaston on March 28th 2020. But Sunday she made the difficult decision to cancel. It’s something she didn't take lightly as she put a lot of work into her special day.

"We've invested so much time and money into planning. It's just one of those things that has been on our mind everyday since we picked a date, you know and it was just one of those things like ‘gosh how are we ever going to reschedule?’ Are we going to get any of our money back from our vendors? Are people going to be able to travel another day?”

Her and her fiance decided to cancel for the health and safety of their friends and family.

"My fiance has a really large family you know and I have a good size family too and just to think about them not being able to be here that day because of health concerns, it just was something that was non-negotiable,” said Winegard.

“If we just wanted something small with just us it would have been different. But we decided that we want a fun day with all of our family and friends.”

Winegard has a lot of family that would need to fly in from South Dakota and she didn't want to put them at risk. She said all her vendors have been very understanding.

“We're working with a lady who does event rentals down here and I messaged her on Sunday night and she was like ‘gosh you're my third bride today already that's postponed.’ So I know that these industries are also hurting from all these cancellations. So I would just also give advice to brides dealing with this to just be aware of how these businesses are handling these things too and this is just a time to remember for everyone to be kind,” said Winegard.

Unfortunately, she realizes not all the same vendors may be available for the new date she picks out.

“Will the florist be able to fulfill orders that day? Is our caterer available? Will the time to schedule with our photographers work? So all those things kind of have to be put together now and we spent so much time getting them to fit together for March 28th,” said Winegard.

For other brides still deciding whether or not to have their wedding she has this advice

“Relax and think about what you really want your day to look like and you know make decisions without looking at the tiny details, but overall what do you want your day to look like and realize that even if your special day was scheduled soon, there's no reason that you can't have another special day down the line,” said Winegard.

Winegard does not have wedding insurance, but now recommends that future brides look into getting it because you never know what could happen.