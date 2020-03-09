Broadway hit musical opens at Washington Pavilion Monday night

"Waitress: The Musical" is at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls for three nights starting Monday. This musical is about a waitress and expert baker, Jenna, who is dreaming about getting out of her small town and rocky marriage. There's a baking contest in a nearby county that can show Jenna a fresh start, but will she be able to accept change?

"You will experience nearly every emotion when you see Waitress! This comedic musical has lovely heartfelt moments and a few tear-jerkers too. The music and performance will bring real life to stage,” Regina Ruhberg said. She is the Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion.

This is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in four creative team spots as the writer, composer, choreographer, and director. It opened on Broadway in April of 2016.

The performances in Sioux Falls are at 7:30 PM Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. You can purchase tickets to any of the performances here.