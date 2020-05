A major arts festival in eastern South Dakota has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Brookings Summer Arts Festival announced Monday they are canceling the 2020 festival due to health concerns over COVID-19.

Brookings Convention & Visitors Bureau Communications Coordinator Emily Braun said the decision was "not easy." She said organizers are already looking ahead to the 2021 event, scheduled for July 10 & 11.