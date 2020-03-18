Brookings city manager announces Coronavirus related closings

The city of Brookings says they're taking action to limit public gatherings in city owned buildings by closing the joint city-county building until April 6th.

In a Facebook Live video Wednesday night, Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno says this is just one of several decisions the city has made. "Beyond that the city has chosen to close the library, the Swiftel Center, as well as the activities center and then also other activities and events throughout the parks system and within the city. Additionally we've also closed the police department to the public."

The city manager says people can still enter the police department and utilize a pager system to speak with a police officer while still maintaining social distancing.