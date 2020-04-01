Brookings continues to work to flatten the COVID-19 curve

The City of Brookings is trying to do their part in flattening the curve when it comes to Coronavirus cases.

There's only two confirmed Coronavirus cases in Brookings county, yet last week the city signed an ordinance forcing bars and restaurants to close their doors.

On March 23rd the Brookings City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits bars and restaurants from letting people eat or drink inside.

Leaving them no choice but to continue with takeout or delivery.

Brookings Mayor, Keith Corbett, says this was a group decision.

"Before everything really got wild, about two weeks ago, the bar owners in Brookings reached out to me and said they were concerned," Mayor Corbett said. "A large number of people in there (businesses) and they were concerned about their employees."

Governor Kristi Noem said in March, it is up to each city to close the doors of restaurants and bars.

Mayor Corbett, says every city in the state has a different process.

In Brookings, they have the authority to make a city ordinance.

Mayor Corbett said, "In section two of our charter, it does give the council the authority for an emergency ordinance such as this in one reading. Some towns have to have two readings and they have to be five days a part. In our case, the actually shut down of the bars and restaurants was afforded to us under emergency ordinance because of our charter."

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, both cases in Brookings county have recovered from the virus.

Moving forward, Mayor Corbett says the city will work closely with many businesses and organizations in Brookings when fighting COVID-19, such as the Brookings Hospital and SDSU to make decisions for the future.

"When we get together and to discuss 'what's our best practice moving forward on this?' With the other mayors, we have conference calls with the governor about every other day, and mayors are sharing their thoughts," said Mayor Corbett.

Brookings has also closed it's city parks as well.

The ordinance is set to last 60 days, but the Brookings city council will review that ordinance next Wednesday.