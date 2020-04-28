Brookings man accused of assaulting child admits to violating no-contact order

A Brookings man charged with the aggravated assault of a four-month-old child admits he violated a court order to have no contact with the child.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hector Munoz is accused in the assault that left the girl with a broken arm and a skull fracture. He's facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Dakota Radio Group reports the admission came during a hearing in Brookings County Court Monday.

Munoz had originally posted bond on April 10th. On Friday, April 17, he was arrested after law enforcement responded to a tip indicating he was at a Brookings residence with the alleged victim. That was a violation of his bond conditions.

The State filed a petition to revoke bond.

Judge Dawn Elshere revoked the previous bond and set it at $10,000 cash-only with all previous terms and conditions still in effect. It had been $7500 cash or surety.

State's Attorney Dan Nelson had requested that the bond be increased,

arguing that Munoz is a danger to the community and a flight risk

The charges are both Class 3 felonies punishable by up to 15 years in

prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

A jury trial is set for July 15th.