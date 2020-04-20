Brookings man charged with child abuse arrested on bond violation

A Brookings man charged with the aggravated assault of a four-month-old child has been arrested after an alleged bond violation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hector Munoz is accused in the assault that left the girl with a broken arm and a skull fracture. He's facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Dakota Radio Group reports Munoz posted bond on April 10th. On Friday, he was arrested after law enforcement responded to a tip indicating he was at a Brookings residence with the alleged victim. That would be a violation of his bond conditions.

The State filed a petition to revoke bond following the arrest. That matter will be heard by Judge Gregory Stoltenburg Tuesday afternoon.

A police report says Munoz admitted punching the girl in the head in March and grabbing and pulling her by the arm on April 2nd.

Bond had earlier been reduced from $7500 cash only to $7500 cash or surety.

The charges are both Class 3 felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.