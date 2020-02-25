Brookings man killed in house explosion identified

Brookings Police say 56-year-old Robert Fryer was found dead on the first floor of the building after fire crews extinguish a fire stemming from an explosion on February 20.;

Police say building, located just a couple blocks north of the Children’s Museum on Sixth Avenue, was a rental property and was separated into different units.

Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann says they believe the cause of the fire was

a mechanical issue that caused a natural gas leak. Fire crews reported a fire on every level of the building upon arrival.

Authorities say the back portion of the building was blown off by the explosion.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fire Marshall, and the Brookings Fire Department are investigating.

