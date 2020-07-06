Brookings police identify missing 10-year-old found in pond

Brookings Police say 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh’s body was found in a pond after being reported missing.

Police say the investigation began after a parent called police stating Molu had been riding his bike and did not return home on July 2.

Responding officers searched the area and located Molu’s bike laying near Peace Lutheran Church. Police say a pair of sandals were found near a retention pond and were confirmed to be Molu’s.

The Brookings Fire Department dive team began searching the retention pond but the search was suspended at 3 am due to poor lighting and safety concerns. The search resumed four hours later and authorities located Molu’s body at 8:40 am.

Posts circulating social media claim Molu was pushed into the pond. Police say the tips they received were found to be not factual through the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookings Police Department non-emergency line at (605) 692-2113.