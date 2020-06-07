Brookings protest successful, peaceful

The Brookings community now joins many others in South Dakota that are peacefully protesting racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Friday night's demonstration began on the lawn of the courthouse where a diverse crowd ironically intended to shake the pillars of justice.

The same message could be heard on the streets that these protestors share.

From kiddos to adults, a mix of generations, ethnicities, and backgrounds came together to lay a foundation that most can call home.

"I think that's what today's message should be," said City Manager Paul Briseno. "Not only about listening, but also making sure that people know we're standing beside them to help people understand they are our neighbor today, tomorrow, and for many years to come."

South Dakota State University students from the past and present were filtered in throughout the crowd, and many were floored to see this kind of reaction from their small city.

The route of the protest ended at the doors of the city and county building. That is where longtime Brookings resident Lela Sample shared some of the obstacles she has had to overcome because she is black. While fighting through tears, she told the story of her first marriage to a caucasian man. The two had a son, but he has grown up away from Sample because of the family's desire not to be associated.

"I asked him, what did I do to cause so much pain," Sample said.

She learned his reasoning when his grandfather used a racial slur to ask whose baby it is and his refusal to have her son carry their family name.

Sample also laid out how she thinks the justice system and communities can be repaired by ending the teachings of racism, stop living in fear, and ask how to help.