Brookings senior living center purchases tandem wheelchair bicycle

A senior living facility in Brookings has bought a special piece of equipment for its residents.

The Neighborhoods at Brookview recently purchased two new tandem wheelchair bicycles to help improve the quality of life and overall well-being for nursing home residents.

“Our two new tandem wheelchair bicycles will allow residents to participate in bike riding and social engagements in a one-on-one or small group setting," said Activities Assistant Jessie Kuechenmeister. "It also gives them a unique and innovative experience to enjoy the freedom of the outdoors. We’re excited to have them just in time for summer.”

The purchase was made possible thanks to an Innovation Grant from the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long-Term Services and Supports.

Each bicycle has a passenger seat at the front while the cyclist sits behind the passenger. The passenger seat is adjustable and includes a lap belt and adjustable footrests. In addition, the passenger seat can be quickly released from the cyclist seat and used as a normal wheelchair if needed. Each bike also comes with electro pedal assist to aid a cyclist in hilly terrain or when fatigued from pedaling.