Brown County Fair up in the air

Brown County Commissioners spent much of their day Tuesday discussing possible options for this year's Brown County Fair.

"There's passionate people on both sides, those that think we should postpone for safety reasons, and those that are very passionate about wanting us to proceed," Derek Ricci, Brown County Fair Manager said.

Ricci said determining whether or not to have the fair this year will be based on three key factors.

"It comes down to the public safety for the greatest number of people, as well as financial responsibility, and then the ability to source volunteers," Ricci said.

The fair board members already voted on this matter.

"It was a 23 to zero vote by the fair board, they unanimously recommend postponing to 2021," Ricci said.

But some people spoke in favor of going forward with the fair. That includes Samantha Olson, who said the fair is a big part of her family's life.

"People aren't forced to go there, it's their decision, and they should know and understand the precautions that come from either point of view," Samantha Olson said.

As she listened to the conversations during the meeting, she said she feels like progress was made.

"I think the Commissioners really heard what everybody else had to say and that they're trying to keep their personal views out, but trying to keep everybody in the community safe and happy," Olson said.

The Commissioners decided to push the vote back one week before making a final decision.

"I don't know if there will be a substantial change in a week. It may make more people who are concerned right now potentially want to come out, but it may not change the minds of the volunteers," Ricci said.