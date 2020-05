The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Darla Beaman was last seen between 12:30 AM and 1:00 AM Sunday.

Authorities said she walked away from her home with just a flashlight.

She's described as being 5'3" and weighing 135 pounds. She also has tattoos on her arms and an angel wing tattoo on her back.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Brown County Communications Center at 605-626-7911.