Brown County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Brown County has seen a quick increase in positive COVID-19 cases, jumping from 20 to 28 this week alone.

"It's not something to be alarmed about or frightened of, it was kind of a statistical anomaly," said Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman.

Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman doesn't think the rapid rise in cases will be a trend.

"We did a substantial amount more testing on Saturday than we've ever done in the past and so you cast a bigger net and you're going to catch more fish," Schaunaman said.

He said the city leaders are working with people in the community.

"We've been working hand in hand with a number of the different employers in town to make sure their doing everything they can to prevent the spread, and everybody that we've worked with has just been doing a great job and I think we've really taken care of the spread of this disease as best we possibly can here," Schaunaman said.

Brown County Public Information Officer Chad Nilson said the Emergency Operations Center is also working with State leaders to have an alternate care sight just in case it's needed.

"We have identified a sight at this time, due largely to the cooperation of our local health care providers and the facilities that they have," said Chad Nilson.

Both Schaunaman and Nilson are confident Brown County and Aberdeen are both headed in the right direction.