Budget questions among main concerns as legislative session winds down

Republican legislative leaders are not optimistic that there will be money in the final budget this year for increases to schools, state workers and Medicaid providers.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jim Bolin of Canton says they are working to find extra dollars. He told Dakota Radio Group the big is question is funding regarding the "big three" - and determining how to divide money among them.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm of Platte says they don’t see the revenue right now, and that a two percent increase for each would be "difficult to do."

The main run of the session is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday.

