Burn victim receives severe injuries in grass fire

Emergency responders arrived at 46865 Sands Street just west of Sioux Falls for a reported grass fire Sunday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Hartford Area Fire & Rescue, and Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputies responded.

A 74-year-old victim advised his burn pit was out of control.

He was conscious and talking to responders, but received severe head to toe burns and was transported by Patient Care EMS to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputies will continue following up with the incident.