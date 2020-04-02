Business buys pizza for Tea teachers & first responders

Agents with a regional financial company are showing their appreciation to educators and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local representatives with Modern Woman are giving $10 Pizza Ranch coupons to teachers and first responders in Tea.

Organizers say it's a way to let them know their hard work isn't going unnoticed.

"For us personally, we just see how much work the teacher are putting in every day to make sure the kids can keep on learning," Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Austin Vanhove said. "And then obviously with the first responders, we've talked to a lot of them. They have to go on every call, so they're putting in extra hours. we just wanted to show our appreciation to them."

Gift cards will be handed out to first responders. Teachers can pick up their gift cards through Friday at Fitness First.

