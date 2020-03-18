Business insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic

Insurance agents can help business owners learn more about their policy, which could have major affects on the long term outcome the Coronavirus has on their companies.

Tiffany Paul is an insurance agent in Aberdeen.

"I have sat back and paid a lot of attention to, just the impact that this social isolation and the Coronavirus is having on local businesses," Tiffany Paul, an insurance agent in Aberdeen said.

Paul tells me some business owners have insurance but don't realize it may benefit them during this tough time.

"There's a lot of different business policies out there, you should be connecting with your local insurance agent and finding out what your options are, what you're covered against, what you're not covered against," Paul said

Hotels are one industry that is being greatly affected right now.

"We've seen numbers drop and it's affected us in so many different ways," Kari Lozenski, General Manager at the AmericInn Aberdeen, said.

Kari Lozenski is the General Manager at the AmericInn in Aberdeen. For her and the rest of the hotel industry, this is a very trying time, one Lozenski describes as disappointing.

"There's really nothing we can do because without travel, we can't really have customers in our hotel," Lozenski said.

The Owners of the AmericInn have had discussions with their insurance agency. Paul wants the small business owners in the Hub City to follow that example.

"Right now it is how do we survive this storm, how can we make everything work, and then in the end of all of this come out ahead?" Paul said.