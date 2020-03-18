Businesses adapt to employees working from home

Over the span of the last couple of weeks, many companies are sending their employees home in response to COVID-19 and having them work remotely.

Blend Interactive is a web design and development firm in Sioux Falls and is home to about 20 employees, who were all told to prepare to work from home last week.

Blend Interactive CEO, Karla Santi said, “In preparation for this, we were just playing it by ear, watching every day, watching the news, making calls as we saw them. We prepped everybody to be prepared to work from home if that time comes.”

Last week at this time, Blend Interactive’s office in Downtown Sioux Falls was full of employees and now the chairs are empty and the computers are off and everyone is working from home.

“It’s really new for a lot of us,” she added. “We’re a flexible team and we’ve worked from home before, but usually it’s for a day or two and this is a whole new way of focusing.”

To make that transition easier, employees were given some assistance.

“We’ve given everyone a small stipend to help outfit their work space, sometimes you don’t know what you need until you start working full-time,” Santi said.

Once everyone was set up at home, Blend is using a video conferencing website to help things go back to business as usual.

Santi said, “This morning I held a 30 minute meeting where it was all hands on deck and everybody was there. It’s a blessing to have the technology that connects us that way.”

While everyone is at home, Blend Interactive is trying to find the good in this situation.

“We’re trying to make light of the situation, so we shared pictures of our home office spaces earlier this week just as we’ve got them set up. We’re sharing, ‘hey look at my home office,’ and it’s fun to see the personalities come out,” said Santi.

