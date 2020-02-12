Businesses come together to celebrate Galentine's Day

CPM Fitness and Athleta are putting on a yoga class Friday morning inside the Empire Mall. CPMFITness has two locations in Sioux Falls that aim to get people healthy and stay fit. One of the owners, Annie Mello, is teaching the class.

Galentine's Day is an excuse for women to celebrate their love for their lady friends, whether they're single or not. It's usually celebrated on February 13th. It can also be celebrated just around the time of Valentine's Day.

This yoga event at the Empire Mall is free. People just need to bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. They're also encouraged to arrive early and bring their friends. The class starts at 9:00 AM. It will be held at Athleta inside the Empire Mall. Athleta is located near Caribou Coffee at the mall.