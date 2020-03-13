Businesses could be affected by lower turnout this Saint Patrick's Day weekend amid COVID-19

The popular downtown Sioux Falls Saint Patrick's Day Parade is cancelled this year. The event usually draws in thousands to Sioux Falls and the festivities usually last far beyond the end of the parade. So how will this cancellation impact those bars and businesses that usually see a spike in business after the parade? Miranda Paige spoke with McNally’s Irish Pub to find out.

The weekend of Saint Patrick's Day is huge for businesses like McNally's Irish Pub.

"We've spent a lot of money on inventory and kind of prepping for the parade and Saint Patrick's Day and it can be a huge loss for businesses like McNally's if people don't come out,” said Owner Nicki Ellerbroek.

Ellerbroek hopes people still come out this weekend as long as they don't have a compromised immune system. Staff at McNally's is taking important measures to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time. They've increased the amount of cleaning and sanitizing they normally do on a given day.

"Anytime a guest leaves we're not just wiping the table tops down, but the chairs as well and consistently wiping door handles, light switches and things like that,” said Ellerbroek.

While they always ask employees to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands, the owner has put out extra sanitizer and is continuing to emphasize more frequent hand washing.

“Posted information and emailed our staff and encouraged high touch areas to be consistently wiped down, not just the tops of the tables and that sort of thing,” said Ellerbroek.

For those who do decide to come out...the owner wants to remind them to use the CDC recommended safe health practices like washing your hands.

"Not touching your face and practicing social distances. I've even seen here tonight they're doing a shoulder bump instead of shaking hands. things like that,” said Ellerbroek.

Ellerbroek says that coincidentally the family motto of Jameson Irish Whiskey is "Sine Metu,” which means "without fear." While she's ready for a fun weekend, she does ask that those who aren't feeling well or are at higher risk of the disease stay home for their safety and the safety of others.

