Businesses getting creative to keep doors open amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unfortunately, many businesses can not operate as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So owners are having to get creative and be innovative in the way they run their business. Some are turning to “at home entertainment” to keep their doors open.

Places like Escape 605 have a business model that relies on foot traffic into their store. Customers pay to try to escape a room using clues and solving puzzles. But at a time when people are social distancing, the company had to come up with another plan.

“Right now we are still in the business of bringing entertainment to our customers. We love Sioux Falls, we love everything about it and we want everyone to have something to do. And if we’re not able to open our doors for them, we want to be able to give them something to bring home,” said Alysia Simunek, General Manager of Escape 605.

The past couple years the business has supplied “to go” escape room crates to schools. That way kids can practice math and problem solving skills. People can now rent the crates to bring home.

“We started out with ten of them with the one theme and myself and one of my managers have come up with the other two puzzles and storylines and put all of those together ourselves,” said Simunek.

It’s been a lot of long days, but Simunek says it's been worth it.

“They love them. We get a lot of positive feedback. Everyday we’re renting them out,” said Simunek.

When a crate is returned they tear it apart and disinfect everything. You can find out more information about the crates