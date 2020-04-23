CDC issues Smithfield Foods Report

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a report, sent out this morning, with details of additional guidelines the Smithfield foods plant can take going forward.

The CDC toured Smithfield foods on April 16th and 17th. While inspectors were unable to identify important demographic information on the workforce, plant management stated there were around 40 different languages spoken by employees. While Smithfield posted informational posters around the facility, the CDC noted some posters were not easily legible or visible.

Within hours, Governor Kristi Noem discussed the findings at a news conference and the relationship with Smithfield Foods.

"Looks like there's some recommendations that could be done. But, but they've been working well with us, with the CDC with the Department of Ag, and even the Vice President's been involved," said Governor Noem.

Governor Noem wants a quick, safe resolution to enable production again, which benefits Smithfield employees, hog producers, and the economy. Some farmers are attempting to slow the growth of their hogs. The backlog of thousands of hogs each day is concerning for the farmers, as multiple processing plants have closed, with little options to sell.

"My team at the Department of Health is going to continue to work with Smithfield and offer any assistance that we can to help them implement the CDC recommendations so that they can safely reopen the plant, as soon as possible," said Noem.

Kooper Caraway is the president of the Sioux Falls AFLCIO, representing Smithfield workers. He says the CDC did not see the full view of working conditions, as the plant was no longer in production.

"The report is incomplete, recommendations are incomplete because management has not provided CDC with all the information that they've requested," said Caraway, referencing items the report indicated were lacking, such as demographic information.

Caraway also objects to a lack of communication in multiple languages as a contributor to the outbreak. "Many of the folks who work there speak multiple languages, they translate for each other constantly when they need to," said Caraway. He cites the employees being among the first in the city to react to the pandemic. Many of the employees rent the union hall, and those bookings up to eight weeks ago were canceled by individuals. Those were the same individuals working at Smithfield foods, who knew the importance of social distancing and not congregating in large groups.

The union requested protective measures at Smithfield weeks before they were put in place. Caraway says it was the delay in implementing those requests that created the perfect storm.

"By the time they implemented these things that 80 folks had already tested positive, and the plant was already doomed to become a hotspot at that point you wouldn't be able to contain it," said Caraway.

The 15 page report suggests changes in social distancing, protective gear, more hand washing and sanitization stations. It also recommends greater communication using pictures and posters that can communicate in any language. The first page of the report clearly stations that the recommendations are discretionary and not required or mandated by the CDC.

"We'd like to see the Department of Health, go ahead and mandate them. But, look, I mean, the reality is is that Smithfield management didn't really move on, on a lot of these things until there was community pressure under those pressure from the union from the community from, and from local elected officials," said Caraway.

Regardless of the opinion of what happened and even how to create a safer environment moving forward, both Caraway and Governor Noema agree on one thing.

"Have an opportunity to get those folks back to work and to get this critical infrastructure business back online as soon as possible."

Keira Lombardo, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Compliance at Smithfield Foods issued a statement regarding the release of the CDC findings. "We are in receipt of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report pertaining to our Sioux Falls, SD facility, which is closed indefinitely. We will thoroughly and carefully examine the report point by point and respond in full once our assessment is complete," said Lombardo.

The full report can be found at https://covid.sd.gov/docs/smithfield_recs.pdf