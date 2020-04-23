CDC Report: Language barriers slowed COVID-19 measures at Smithfield

Language barriers led to problems implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The full report, released Thursday morning, also provided several additional guideline suggestions that the company can take going forward.

Smithfields Foods is currently the epicenter of South Dakota's COVID-19 outbreak. Over 700 employees have tested positive for the disease, and over 200 other cases are directly connected to the plant. Two employees have died from the disease. The plant, which employs around 3,700 people, temporarily closed earlier this month due to the outbreak.

The primary challenge the plant faced in deploying anti-COVID-19 strategies was the large number of languages spoken at the facility. The report states over 40 languages are spoken there.

CDC investigators also found issues with bottlenecks at time clocks and certain work stations and lack of hand sanitizer and washing stations.

The report offered a number of guidelines Smithfield can follow to improve social distancing efforts, though none of them are mandatory. They include adjusting screening and sick leave policies.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.

More: Read the full CDC report here