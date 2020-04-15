CDC to assess COVID-19 situation at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls

A Centers for Disease Control response team is coming in Sioux Falls to assess the COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods.

Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted the team will arrive at the city Wednesday.

The Smithfield Foods outbreak is responsible for over 400 COVID-19 cases, marking a majority of the cases in the Sioux Falls area. The plant is temporarily closed due to the outbreak.

Noem also tweeted that she believes a shelter-in-place order would not have prevented the outbreak at Smithfield. The governor has received criticism over her decision not to enact a stay-at-home order for the state.