CNN reporter, crew arrested on air in Minneapolis

(Gray News) - CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested on air from Minneapolis Friday morning.

This image shows a structure fire in Minneapolis on Wednesday night amid unrest over the death of George Floyd. (Source: CNN)

Video shows the moments leading up to his arrest.

The officers asked him to move while he was doing a live spot. Jimenez responded by asking them where did they want him and his crew to go.

“Put us back where you want us. Just let us know,” Jimenez said. “We were getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection."

They responded by arresting him.

Note: Clip in social media post includes a expletive written in graffiti on a building in the background.

