CONTEST: TV Trivia through the Decades

Both KSFY and KDLT are celebrating their 60th anniversaries this summer, and we're celebrating with a series of TV trivia contest.

First off is trivia from the decade both stations were founded - the 1960s! In fact, KDLT went on air 60 years ago to the day on Friday - it's first broadcast was June 12, 1960.

You can win prizes from the contest's sponsor each week. Winners will be chosen at random from among all test takers, regardless of score.

Take the contest here or in the embedded player below!