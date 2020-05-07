COVID-19 claims 4 lives at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls

Officials say four people have died at a senior living center in central Sioux Falls due to COVID-19.

Touchmark at All Saints Executive Director Amanda Snoozy confirmed the deaths with Dakota News Now on Thursday.

"It is hard to find words adequate to describe the toll this virus is taking," Snoozy said. "It is heartbreaking for these residents’ families and friends, and for our staff, who are providing loving care and support."

Snoozy said all residents and staff members at Touchmark have been tested for COVID-19. Eighteen residents and five employees have tested positive. Five residents and three staff have since recovered.

Health officials say the virus is especially hard on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Snoozy said because of this, staff have been "meticulously" following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents who tested positive have been isolated and are being closely monitored, Snoozy said. She also laid out over a dozen steps staff are taking to protect residents, including canceling group activities, closing dining rooms, and requiring staff to wear masks. Touchmark is also communicating regularly with the South Dakota Department of Health.

Touchmark at All Saints is not the only senior living center affected by COVID-19 in Sioux Falls. Fifteen residents at the Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village, according to Sanford Health. As of Thursday, the disease has claimed 31 lives in South Dakota, most over the age of 60.