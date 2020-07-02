COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in South Dakota

Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The latest deaths bring the state's total to 97. They include residents of Beadle, Lyman, Pennington, and Buffalo counties. Two were in their 60s, two were over age 80.

The Department of Health also confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 6,893. Active cases rose by 14 to 814.

Current hospitalizations fell by one to 64.

The state processed 998 tests Thursday, 6.7 percent of which came back positive.

