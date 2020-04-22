COVID-19 kills 19 more Minnesotans in biggest 1-day jump yet

COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that the 19 new deaths raised the state’s total to 179.

The department also reported 154 new confirmed cases, a big one-day jump that raised the state’s total to 2,721.

Health officials caution that the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

Officials say 240 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, up three from Tuesday, while 107 were in intensive care, down 10 from Tuesday.

