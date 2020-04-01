COVID-19 spreads through South Dakota family's close ties

Infectious disease experts say that while the coronavirus spreads fast in cities, rural communities are also vulnerable because of strong family ties.

Caterina Scoglio, a professor at Kansas State University, says families often rely on each other for help when someone is sick. But during the coronavirus pandemic, that can spread the disease.

One South Dakota family saw that happen firsthand: Lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to pick up the coronavirus from an unknown source.

The virus spread quickly through his extended family, resulting in multiple infections and the death of his niece. A family member identified the victim as 51-year-old Mari Hofer

