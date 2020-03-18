COVID-19 testing halted in South Dakota as state runs out of supplies

State health officials say testing for the COVID-19 virus has been temporarily stopped in South Dakota after the state ran out of testing supplies.

According to the Department of Health's website, the state lab was able to run tests for medium- and high- risk patients on Monday. However, the state did not receive additional supplies "as expected" to run tests beyond Monday.

The state posted the update about testing shortages Wednesday morning.

Officials say there is no timeframe of when testing supplies will be available from either the Centers for Disease Control or the state's commercial suppliers.

The state's website said the shortage of COVID-19 tests is impacting labs nationwide.