CTE educator named Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year

A culinary instructor at the Career and Technical Education Academy has been named the 2020 Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year.

District officials named Culinary Arts teacher Janelle Revier the John W. Harris Teacher of the Year Monday night.

Revier is currently in her 20th year with the Sioux Falls School District. She previously taught at Edison and Patrick Henry middle schools before spending the past two years at the CTE Academy.

The Sioux Falls School District and Vern Eide Motorcars co-sponsor the annual Teacher of the Year award. Vern Eide presented Revier with a $4,000 check.

In their letters of nomination, students said Revier makes class fun and enjoyable, and always brings a positive attitude.

The other three 2020 finalists were: George Hawkins, New Tech High–History & Government; Grace Gill,Roosevelt High School– Government& Debate; and Molly Rost, Harvey Dunn Elementary–Kindergarten.