Cafe worker may have exposed others to COVID-19

State Health officials say a worker at the Lane Café in Lane has tested positive COVID-19.

The individual reported working April 1 through April 4 while able to transmit the virus to others.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the café during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.