California-based energy company partnering with South Dakota dairies to convert waste into natural gas

A California-based energy company is partnering with South Dakota dairies to turn animal waste into natural gas.

The plan is to use the methane gas created by cow manure to produce renewable natural gas that can be piped across the state, and the country.

The Athena Project is estimated to eliminate more than 64,000 tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere annually. That is the equivalent of planting 76,000 acres of trees each year.

Lynn Boadwine, Manager of Boadwine Farms, has been in the milking industry for decades.

He says, over the years, sustainability practices have continued to improve, and was excited when this latest opportunity presented itself.

"In agriculture, it's our responsibility, as food producers, to really lead the charge," Boadwine said.

Partnering with San Francisco-based Brightmark Energy, the Athena Project will capture the manure from nearly 12,000 dairy cows and use it to create renewable natural gas.

The manure collected at Boadwine, Pioneer, and Moody Dairies will be stored as it produces the byproduct methane, which is a principle component of natural gas.

The President and CEO of Brightmark Energy, Bob Powell, says it has been a great experience working with Boadwine Farms as they have crafted this project.

"I think if we are going to solve some of these big problems, I think we need to partner so that our relationships are sustainable themselves," Powell said. "Does this work for Lynn? For him and the Boadwine Farm? Check, yes it does. Does this work for us, just purely from an economic perspective? Check, yes it does. And in addition, amazingly, we're actually solving a big problem."

Boadwine tells me this project is a great opportunity to bring together two different areas of the county under one common cause.

"Its really been eye opening for all parties involved," Boadwine said. "Whether it's climate change, whether it's sustainability, for our future we all need to work together."

While some aspects of the project are still being worked out, Boadwine says one of the best things about the process is that extracting the methane from the cow's waste will not hinder the fertilizing qualities of the manure.