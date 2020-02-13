California energy firm will turn S.D. farm wastes into usable natural gas

A California energy company plans to install technology at South Dakota dairy farms that will capture methane from manure and convert it into natural gas.

Three Sioux Falls-area dairy farms are signed on to the program that will create a new revenue stream for the farmers, generate a source of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a first for South Dakota, California-based renewable energy company Brightmark Energy announced plans on Feb. 5 to capture, refine and sell methane gas rising off the decaying manure produced at three dairy farms in Minnehaha County near Sioux Falls.

The project could be the first of many renewable natural gas projects built at South Dakota dairy and hog farms and is being driven by rising demand for cleaner, more sustainable energy, experts say.

