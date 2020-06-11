Camper comes close to hitting Pierre bridge

A camper came close to hitting a train bridge along a major route of travel in Pierre Wednesday.

A pickup with California license plates was pulling the camper and a boat northbound when the incident happened. This is the first camper to have a run-in with Pierre’s infamous train bridge this year.

To ensure the camper fit underneath the bridge, the driver and passenger let the air out of the tires to lower the camper’s height.

Initially, it looked like the front air vent unit grazed the underside of the bridge, but the Pierre Police Department reports no collision occurred.

In May, two different semis hit the bridge within a week of each other.

