Campers continue Memorial Day weekend traditions in spite of COVID-19 pandemic

For campers, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. Even though COVID-19 certainly made this weekend different, folks were still eager to get outside.

At Palisades State Park, Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest weekends of the year, and Park Manager John Dummer says this year was no different, even amid the pandemic.

"The campground was full from Thursday night until Monday, " Dummer said. "We did see a lot of day-use, especially on Saturday with the nice weather, we saw a lot of hiking, fishing, and picnicking on that day in particular."

In fact, Dummer says many of South Dakota's state parks have seen plenty of visitors over the past several weeks as many folks are just trying to find a way to clear their mind.

"Being in nature is definitely way better than sitting at home just thinking about COVID," Blake Hegarty, a camper at Palisades, said. "It's just a lot of stress to deal with at home, so I think getting out is a nice thing."

It's a similar situation at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, where the campground was full all weekend as well.

"People were happy that they were able to come out and go camping, they showed a lot of appreciation that we were putting the extra effort to make sure that it's an activity they can still take part in," Ray Aljets, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park General Manager, said. "(People) are generally appreciative of all the extra work and time we've put in to make sure they could have a fun, safe, weekend."

Aljets says most of the parks amenities were open to a certain extent, except for the hot tub, which Aljets says was unable to safely accomedate guests.

"People did a really good job of following the guidelines, the extra restrictions we put in place," Aljets said. "They understood this is out of a necessity, and we're just trying to do our best to make sure that they can keep coming out."

While many of the campers that were at the park over the weekend have packed up and gone home, Aljets is optimistic he'll see Jellystone Park full the rest of the summer.