Campgrounds see increased interest as some COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Due to COVID-19, many campgrounds were preparing for the worst this summer. But so far they are happy with the outcome as many folks choose to spend time outside.

“Just enjoy getting out after being cooped up so long with the virus and everything going around,” said Camper Willis Sandbulte.

Campground staff at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park are happy to see all the smiling faces. They weren’t sure how this summer would turn out. Worst case scenario: they were prepared for reservations to be down forty to fifty percent.

”There was a lot of uncertainty in February and March, which is generally a time when people start booking their summer vacation season. So reservations definitely did slow, cancellations started coming in,” said General Manager Ray Aljets.

But things have turned around.

” The First two weeks of June have been very strong and bookings have been strong through the remainder of the summer,” said Aljets.

”Campers have generally been very receptive to the guidelines we’ve put in place. We’ve been doing a lot of socially distant activities.”

Over at Tower Campground in Sioux Falls: “Just within the last couple weeks here and especially this week, we have been getting just bombed with calls and online reservations,” said Office Manager Kiley Stone.

The campground is at about 60 to 70 percent capacity.

“Which, usually at this point, we’re turning people away left and right because we’re so full, but it’s definitely better than I think we thought we would be at this point,” said Stone.

Staff says this summer many of their guests are first-time campers.

“So that’s kind of been fun because they’re like ‘you know with everything going on we just decided we wanted to do this for years so let's just rent or buy an RV and go,’” said Stone.

Whether it’s an annual tradition or your first time, Stone says it’s a great way to social distance.

"You are in your own spot and you are quarantined to your camper. If you go outside and do a campfire then you’re still plenty far away from your neighbor,” said Stone.

Campground staff says this is only the beginning of the camping season, so only time will tell how the rest of the summer is going to go. However, they are staying confident.