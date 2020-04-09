Car caravan highlights COVID-19 concerns at Smithfield Foods

A caravan of cars nearly a mile long winded its way near Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls on Thursday night to show support for workers inside as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"They have been let into work with a fever of 100.3. They have been telling us that regardless of what Smithfield is saying they are protecting the people. They do not feel protected. They're working conditions are far from that and we are here as a voice for them." said Nancy Reynoza with the group 'Que Pasa Sioux Falls'

Smithfield Foods in now considered a "hot spot" for COVID-19 cases. More than 80 employees have tested positive. The plant says hey'll be closing for three days beginning April 11th to undergo extensive cleaning and disinfecting. But some say that's not enough.

"All we are asking if they are able to shut down and get everybody tested to make sure all the folks in there are in good conditions to be able to work." said Leo Diaz with the group 'Que Pasa Sioux Falls'.

There are 3,700 employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls. Civil activists worry that many of them could be at risk after dozens of employees have contracted COVID-19. In addition to the planned deep cleaning, Smithfield plans to install barriers inside to encourage social distancing among workers. The plant produces 130 million servings of food per week. The federal government has deemed the business "essential."

Mayor Paul TenHaken says he and state officials 'are working closely with the company to keep workers safe and the food supply strong.

"There is a whole continuity of our food supply that is really important that we are not talking about right now. All you have to do is go to the grocery store or go to a meat counter to see the limited supply in front of you to understand that there's a reason why our meat packing agriculture facilities are critical infrastructure and they're being told to stay open." said Mayor TenHaken.

C-D-C officials say there is no sign that Coronavirus can be transferred through packaging or food.

