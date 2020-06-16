Car chase starts in Minnesota, results in arrests in Sioux Falls

Authorities say two people have been arrested after a two-state car chase ended in Sioux Falls.

Law enforcement officials in southwest Minnesota began the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan.

Officers chased the vehicle down Interstate 90, until it drove into South Dakota, at which point the South Dakota Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

The SUV eventually made its way down I-229 and into Sioux Falls. Authorities finally stopped the vehicle on Cliff Avenue near 39th Street N. Mangan said two people were arrested.