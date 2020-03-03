Car enthusiast debate in legislature turns complicated

Members of the State House of Representative agree that South Dakota should commend automotive enthusiast for their contributions in preserving classic cars.

They just don’t agree on when it should be done.

Representative Larry Zikmund of Sioux Falls, a car enthusiast himself, brought the resolution asking that November 3, 2020 be recognized as Collector Car Appreciation Day in South Dakota. The day coincided with the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association – or SEMA – show in Las Vegas.

A quick passage looked imminent when Representative Tim Rounds of Pierre took the floor to offer a voice amendment. The Rounds amendment moved the date to August 27th to coincide with the Cool Deadwood Nights car show in the Black Hills.

Because the amendment was not previously distributed to the members a complicated rules discussion was held at the Speakers dais. Legislative attorneys, clerks, the presiding officers and others talked for just under five minutes before allowing the voice amendment to stand.

In the end, HCR 6024 passed with 55 aye, 8 nay, and 7 excused votes.

As the matter wrapped up, Representative Zikmund conceded that he preferred his original November 3rd date but he would still drive his Corvette on August 27.

