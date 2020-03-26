Caregiver tests positive for COVID-19, had contact with dozens at Rapid City clinic

Officials say a caregiver who recently tested positive for COVID-19 had contact with over 100 people at a Rapid City cancer clinic.

The person is an employee of Monument Health. KOTA reports they had contact with around 100 patients, ten caregivers, and two doctors.

The caregiver worked at the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Monument Health said the caregiver was from Meade County and had traveled outside the Black Hills.

Monument Health said once they found out about the positive test result, they immediately began work to identify anyone that may have had contact with that caregiver in the day and a half of work after they returned from traveling. The contacted caregivers and physicians were immediately sent home to self-quarantine.

The Department of Health is working to contact everyone who had contact with the caregiver.