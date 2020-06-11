Case against airman accused of killing infant transferred

The case against an Ellsworth Air Force Base airman accused of fatally injuring his infant son will be transferred from state court to the military justice system.

James Cunningham is charged with second-degree murder in the March death of the five-month-old baby at their Rapid City home.

Lara Roetzel, chief deputy at the state’s attorney office, says the Air Force has the power to take jurisdiction in cases involving its personnel, even if the crime happened off base.

Air Force Lt. Joshua Sinclair tells the Rapid City Journal that Cunningham was transferred from the Pennington County Jail to Ellsworth and if convicted would be sent to a military prison.