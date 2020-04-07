Casey's General Stores expanding pizza delivery to hundreds of locations

A major regional convenience store chain is expanding its pizza delivery service as people across the country continue to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

Casey's General Store is working with DoorDash to offer pizza delivery in nearly 600 locations, including many around Sioux Falls.

A company spokesperson said Monday that Casey's already delivers from about 800 stores, but Monday's announcement adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn't previously available.

Delivery hours will match each Casey’s store kitchen hours from morning to night, seven days a week.

In addition, the company plans to add dozens of grocery and household items as delivery options by the end of April. This includes items like candy, salty snacks, and ice cream.

You can see if your area is eligible for the delivery service on the DoorDash website. You can find additional information on Casey's website.

