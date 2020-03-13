Casino staff balancing cleanliness and entertainment

The gaming world has not been immune to COVID-19 which seems to have affected almost everything else.

Activities are becoming limited throughout the Sioux Empire with performances, parades, and tournaments being canceled.

The cancellation of about every major sports operation has come at an inopportune time for the recently unveiled Betfred Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort.

Staff learned that future bets are being canceled and will be refunded due to no winner being declared.