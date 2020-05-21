Catholic, Lutheran churches to defy Minnesota governor and hold services

Roman Catholic and Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations across Minnesota plan to resume holding worship services in defiance of the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The announcement represents the strongest direct challenge yet to restrictions imposed by Gov. Tim Walz to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda and the Rev. Lucas Woodford said at a news conference

Thursday that the continuing restrictions are an unconstitutional violation of their churches’ religious freedom. They point out that bars, restaurants, shopping malls and tattoo parlors are now being allowed to reopen.

